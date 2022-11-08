Massage therapist charged by Halton Police

A massage therapist faces sexual assault charges after a complaint about an incident in Halton region this summer.

Saturday, 66 year-old Li Ming Qu of Toronto was arrested and charged with one count of Sexual Assault. Qu works as a Registered Massage Therapist at various locations in the Greater Toronto Area and police believe there may be additional victims.

A female victim contacted police after receiving treatment from Qu at a spa in Halton Hills in July (2022).

The accused has been released from custody pending a court appearance.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the HRPS Child and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.