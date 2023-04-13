Marilyn Denis signing off from her CTV daytime show after 13 years

Popular daytime talk show host Marilyn Denis announced that the 13-year run of The Marilyn Denis Show will conclude at the end of the current season. Beginning Monday, May 8, the series will celebrate with special guests, audience surprises, and highlights from its more than 2,000 shows, culminating with a memorable farewell episode on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on CTV platforms.

While Canada’s Queen of Daytime has chosen to conclude the TV program following a 34-year career of daily daytime television, the veteran broadcaster will continue as co-host on Marilyn Denis and Jamar weekday mornings on Toronto’s CHUM 104.5. Denis will also remain as host of her podcast available on iHeartRadio.ca, the iHeartRadio Canada app, and everywhere podcasts are found.

“After more than three decades of balancing my radio show with a daytime series I’m ready to step away and refocus on my family and other projects,” said Marilyn Denis. “While I’m moving on from daytime TV, I’m not saying goodbye and will continue on the CHUM morning show and with my podcast. I want to thank the entire team at THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW, who are and always will be family, the incredible experts and guests who have joined me over the years, and most importantly – every studio audience member and the viewers at home for welcoming me into your lives. I’ll be forever grateful for the wonderful years we’ve spent together.”

“Marilyn is a trailblazer with a relatable and authentic approach that has made her a much-beloved figure in Canadian broadcasting and to viewers across the country,” said Dave Daigle, Vice-President, Local TV, Radio, and Bell Media Studios.

Her career in television started by reporting on sports, weather, and entertainment at CTV Calgary, while also working as a freelance reporter for TSN. Denis also shared hosting duties on Bravo!’s Gemini Award-winning concert series LIVE AT THE REHEARSAL HALL, and was host of the popular daily show CITYLINE for nearly 20 years. Denis is the recipient of The Rosalie Award, honouring Canadian women who have paved the way for others in radio broadcasting. She is also listed as one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 by WXN, and is the first female recipient of the Allan Waters Broadcast Lifetime Achievement Award. Denis continues her morning show co-hosting duties weekdays at CHUM 104.5, a position she has held since 1986.

CTV’s new daytime programming lineup, including a new series, will be announced later this year.