Marathon encampment discussion yields few answers

As the city nears the final four weeks of official summer, Hamilton’s homeless encampment plans for the coming winter were approved at General Issues Committee. Essentially the plan will see the continuation of the present situation where encampments are allowed in parks, but now will be covered by a protocol that will try to limit the distances between the tents and various amenities like playgrounds, splash pads and private property lines. This is similar to what was proposed by staff in May, but now some of the mandated distances between encampments and the public areas have been increased. The city will provide year-round-washrooms in selected parks and shower facilities in designated community centres. There will also be additional security provided. The protocol does provide a sequence of steps for the removal of tents that are in a prohibited area. In addition, with last winter’s cold weather emergencies in mind, additional funds have been provided for warming centres.

Other than that, the only new piece was the plan to allow 25 tiny shelters to be installed by HATS on a parking lot on Strachan Street north of the LIUNA Station. This location faces a number of homes on the street. In addition to the proposed tiny shelters, there is already a large tent encampment on the south side of the street extending from Bay Street to east of James Street. A resident from the street appeared as a delegate. She told councillors she is paying $4,000 a month for her home which faces the tent encampment, and while she has sympathy for the encampment residents, she has had to contend with people relieving themselves on her property, and has been disturbed by noise of various kinds, some of it of a highly personal nature from the complex.

Councillor Easther Pauls suggested that the biggest impediment to finding better shelter for the encampment residents is the high preponderance of addiction and mental health issues that make them difficult to house. “If it wasn’t for that, I can guarantee you I could find spaces for all of them,” she said. Somewhat in support of that contention, Mayor Horwath in a recent plea to the Federal government for more emergency funding, noted that the city had been able to house 200 refugees and asylum seekers in a matter of weeks. A staff report recently indicated that some encampment residents will exaggerate the acuity of their mental condition in order to be allowed to stay in the encampments, rather than go to a shelter where there are rules about substance use as well as other restrictions.

Also not discussed was the danger from crime that exists at encampments with violence, much of it around drugs, as dealers prey on the residents, but also as residents turn on each other. Two instances of individuals suffering life-threatening injuries were recently recorded at encampments in Beemer and Woodlands Parks. The victim in the Beemer attack died of his injuries. Councillor Matt Francis said he visited an encampment in his ward and talked to residents who said they came to Hamilton from other cities, because the encampment protocols are more permissive here. Last week a Hamilton woman walking in the Strachan Street area was unnerved when a skateboarder passed her brandishing a large kitchen knife.

One topic that emerged from the debate is trying to figure out what all this effort on the homelessness crisis is actually costing. Between senior governments with their addiction to “re-announcing” monies that had been agreed to months before (see Trudeau’s recent affordable housing announcement in Hamilton), ongoing senior government programs, draws on city reserves, and of course the tax bill, it is hard to keep track. Staff were asked to try to simplify the puzzle.