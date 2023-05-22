Tuesday , 23 May 2023
News

Man suffered serious stab wound at Sherkston campsite

May 22, 20231 Mins read310 Views

A 22 year old man suffered serious stab wounds after an incident at  Sherkston Shores Campground, Saturday. Niagara Police were called to the campground  where they found the man suffering from a serious stab wound. Niagara Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) paramedics treated the victim at the scene.  The victim was transported to a local hospital for further care. The victim was later flown by Ornge Air Ambulance helicopter to an out of region hospital.

The initial investigation determined there had been a fight near the basketball court in the campground.  Sherkston Shores Security personnel responded to scene but many of the involved persons had fled.  A person was initially arrested at the scene by NRPS officers but was later released unconditionally.

Detectives from the 3 District – Welland of the NRPS have been assigned to the investigation.  Detectives continue to develop suspect information.

Policed say there were many people in the campground at the time of the incident.  Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, video recorded it, or have information to contact them by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009046.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.  Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

