Thursday , 4 May 2023
Man stabbed by suspect rummaging through his garbage

Hamilton Police continue to investigate a Central Hamilton  stabbing and are asking anyone who may have video surveillance to contact police.

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Hamilton Police were called to a stabbing incident in the area of Main Street East near Melrose Avenue South and Prospect Street South.  An unknown suspect attacked a citizen while the suspect was confronted after rummaging through the victim’s garbage.

Shortly after the incident, the suspect left the area on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as: Male, white,  20-30 years-of-age. 6’0 in height, weighing 160-170 pounds. He was bald and wearing  a grey t-shirt with logo and black jeans

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are appealing for residents in the area to check their surveillance footage between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 for any sightings of the suspect.  If anyone has any information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime they are asked to contact Detective Constable Robert Beck of the East End Criminal Investigation Branch by calling 905-546-2917.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

