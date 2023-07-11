Wednesday , 12 July 2023
Man seriously hurt in truck crash near Hamilton Airport

July 11, 20231 Mins read289 Views

On Monday, shortly after 530 p.m., a Ford F150 lost control on Upper James Street near Glanair Drive in the City of Hamilton.  The vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a densely treed area.

The vehicle was occupied by a lone male driver.  The driver, a 41-year-old Hamilton man, was critically injured and transported to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit was called in to examine the scene. The affected stretch of Upper James Street was closed for several hours for the investigation. It has since re-opened.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with their investigation into this collision, are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

