Man robbed, assaulted in Gage Park by suspect with gun

Hamilton Police are appealing to the public to help identify a suspect involved in a robbery at Gage Park.

On Thursday, April 13, 2023, between 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., a lone male was in Gage Park near the fountain, when the suspect approached him and asked for the time. As the victim took out his cellphone to check the time, the suspect attempted to grab the phone. During the incident, the suspect hit the victim on the side of the head with an unknown object. As the suspect was fleeing the scene, witnesses observed him drop what appeared to be a black handgun. He picked up the firearm and fled from the area.

The suspect is described as a black male, early 20s, approximately 5’7″ – 6′ with an average build. He was wearing black/dark coloured pants with a red jacket/hoodie. The suspect fled westbound from Gage Park on a black, BMX-style bicycle.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in identifying the suspect along with any witnesses who may have observed the assault and/or captured it on video.

Anyone with any information regarding the investigation, are asked to contact Detective Poustie of the Division 20, Criminal Investigative Branch at 905-546-2918.