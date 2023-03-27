Tuesday , 28 March 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Man responsible for death of animal rights activist pleads guilty
News

Man responsible for death of animal rights activist pleads guilty

March 27, 20231 Mins read226 Views

A truck driver pleaded guilty today in Burlington Court to careless driving causing the death of animal advocate Regan Russell at Fearmans Pork Plant in Burlington

Russell was hit and killed by a truck driven by Andrew Blake, on June 19, 2020 while she protested laws in Ontario, which make it illegal to interfere with transport trucks carrying animals to slaughter.

An agreed statement of facts, read by the Crown prosecutor, said Blake should have been aware Russell was standing near the driveway and eventual path of his truck when he turned into the Fearmans Pork plant.

Russell’s elderly parents delivered victim impact statements, their voice breaking as they told the court about the devastating loss of a beloved daughter and caregiver.

Provincial charges are considered far less serious than criminal charges, and are more akin to a traffic

Camille Labchuk, a lawyer and executive director of Animal Justice stated: “the leniency shown by police and prosecutors in this case is troubling but not surprising. Industries that farm, transport, and slaughter animals are seldom held to account for causing unlawful animal suffering—despite clear evidence regularly provided to authorities.

Previous post Man found shot at Motel now arrested for murder

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Man responsible for death of animal rights activist pleads guilty

March 27, 2023
News

Man found shot at Motel now arrested for murder

March 27, 2023
News

Public Invited to weigh in on Exclusionary zoning

March 27, 2023
Arts

Dundas Valley School of Art’s 52nd Annual Art Auction is back and in-person

March 27, 2023

Related Articles

News

Man found shot at Motel now arrested for murder

Hamilton Police’s hunch that there might be a connection between two shootings...

By March 27, 2023
News

Public Invited to weigh in on Exclusionary zoning

The City wants residents to have their say on affordable housing—in particular...

By March 27, 2023
News

Halton Police nab second suspect in terrifying carjacking spree

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) – 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau...

By March 27, 2023
News

Ottawa man takes top spot in Around The Bay Race

Blair Morgan of Ottawa was the first place finisher in this year’s...

By March 26, 2023