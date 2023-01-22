Monday , 23 January 2023
Man nabbed in death of 89-year-old woman in Toronto

Toronto Police have made an arrest in an assault that left an 89-year-old woman dead.

On Friday, just before noon, police received a call for an assault in the Yonge Street and King Street East area.

Police say the elderly women was  walking on the sidewalk when she was pushed by the accused and fell to the ground. The accused then the accused fled the area prior to police arrival. the 89-year old woman was later pronounced deceased at the scene

Police also say that prior to the assault, the accused threw a brick through the window of a business in the Church Street and Front Street East area.

Ryan Cunneen, 37, of Toronto is charged with: aggravated Assault and Mischief Under $5000

He has already made a court appearance.

The Homicide and Missing Persons Unit are investigating and further charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

