Man left for dead in noon-hour assault at Woodlands Park

Hamilton Police continue to investigate a serious assault that took place this morning at Woodlands Park located at 501 Barton Street East Hamilton and are asking anyone with information to please come forward.

Shortly before 12:00pm today Hamilton Police responded to Woodlands Park after receiving information of an assault in the park and located a 37 year old male victim without vital signs.  The male was transported to Hospital where he underwent successful emergency surgery and remains in critical condition.

At this time police are seeking suspects and ask anyone who may have witnessed this crime to come forward and call police or Crime Stoppers.

Hamilton Police are asking residences, businesses and vehicles with cameras in the area to review their security surveillance cameras between 11:30am and 12:00pm for any suspicious activity in relation to this assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Division 1 Criminal Investigations Detective Sergeant at 905 546-3833.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

