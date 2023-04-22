Sunday , 23 April 2023
News

Man injured in Binbrook shooting

April 22, 20231 Mins read244 Views

Hamilton Police are investigating after responding to a shooting in Binbrook.

Early Saturday. shortly after 5:15 a.m., Hamilton Police responded to a 911 call about shots fired on Dolomiti Court in Binbrook. When they got there, police located a 35-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. He was transported to  hospital in stable condition. 

The shooting is believed to be a targeted incident. Investigators are appealing to residents of the area to check their surveillance cameras for vehicles or people fleeing the area between 5:15 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. Police also believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging those individuals to come forward.  At this time, police have no suspect or vehicle descriptions. 

Anyone with information that could assist police with this investigation, are asked to contact (905) 546-4067.  

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

