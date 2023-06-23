Friday , 23 June 2023
News

Man in life-threatening condition after fight at downtown park

Suspect arrested

June 23, 20231 Mins read116 Views

Hamilton Police continue to investigate a serious assault that took place this morning at  J.C. Beemer Park at Victoria Avenue and Wilson Street and are asking anyone with information to please come forward.

On Thursday, June 22, 2023 shortly before 9:30 a.m., Hamilton Police responded to J.C. Beemer Park after receiving information of an assault in progress between two individuals. Hamilton Police officers arrived at the park and a short time later arrested a 37-year-old male for Aggravated Assault.

At this time police are not seeking additional suspects however ask anyone who may have witnessed this crime to come forward and call police or Crime Stoppers.

The victim remains in life-threatening condition.

Hamilton Police are asking residences, businesses and vehicles with cameras in the area to review their security surveillance cameras between 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Trevor Bland of the Homicide Unit at 905-546-4921 or tbland@hamiltonpolice.ca.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

