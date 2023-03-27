Man found shot at Motel now arrested for murder

Hamilton Police’s hunch that there might be a connection between two shootings on the weekend, one of them fatal, proved correct. Hamilton Police have arrested a 37-year-old man in relation to the Friday shooting incident, which left a 53-year-old Hamilton man deceased. It turns out the suspect was the man who was found shot in the leg at the Red Rose Motel a half hour after the fatal shooting.

On Friday, shortly before 4:00 p.m., Hamilton Police were called to the area of Sanford Avenue North and Acorn Street for a shooting that had just occurred. Robert Barberstock, a 53-year-old Hamilton man, was found shot to death in a residence.

As they investigated Police learned that a suspect involved in the shooting of Robert Barberstock also sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., Hamilton Police and emergency services attended the Red Rose Motel located at 553 Queenston Road, for a man with a life threatening leg injury. Investigation revealed that the injury to the leg did not occur at the motel. The same motel was the scene of a fatal stabbing in 2021.

Hamilton Police have arrested, Luke Willems, a 37-year-old man of Hamilton and charged him with First Degree Murder.

Anyone with information on this murder is asked to contact Detective Lisa Chambers of the Homicide Unit at 905-546-3843.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com .