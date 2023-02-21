Man fired fatal shot defending his home: Lawyer

The question of how far a homeowner can go in defending his property is in the news again following a fatal shooting in Milton over the weekend. According to a Toronto criminal lawyer, his 22-year-old client is facing murder charges after shooting and killing a man who was allegedly part of a group of home invaders intent on robbing his family home in Milton. Ali Mian, who lives in the home with his single mother, is now facing second degree murder charges, according to lawyer Jag Virk.

Sunday at approximately 5:00 am, a group of suspects forced their way into a house on Gibson Crescent in Milton. Police say it is believed that these individuals were intent on committing a robbery at this home. Upon entering the residence, they were confronted by an occupant and a number of gunshots were fired within the home. One individual, who now appears top be one of the intruders, was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other individuals were arrested when police arrived.

Home invaders fled in White Dodge Charger

In addition to the charge of second-degree murder against Mian, Romario Clarke (20) of Oshawa faces one count of Break and Enter, and one count of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

In a statement provided to CP24.com, criminal lawyer Virk said his client “shot at an intruder that broke into his home and attacked his mother. He is a registered firearm owner and used his gun legally against an armed intruder. He shouldn’t be charged with murder for protecting his mother from someone that broke into his home.” Virk said Mian’s intention was “not to kill the intruder, he only shot at him once.”

Both men were scheduled for court appearances today. Police are looking for three additional suspects who they say fled in a white Dodge Charger

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.