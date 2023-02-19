Sunday , 19 February 2023
Man fatally gunned down in Milton, police arrest suspects

February 19, 20231 Mins read129 Views

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that took place in the early hours Sunday in Milton. On February 19, 2023, at approximately 5 am police were called to a residence on Gibson Crescent for a report of gun shots. Police say two men entered the home, when shots rang out. When police got there one of the two men who arrived at the house was dead.

Police arrested his companion as well as a resident of the house.

The shooting was isolated to the home and appears to be targeted. Residents of the area are advised to expect an ongoing police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Previous post Convenience store staff roughed up in armed robbery

