Man dies as vehicle strikes Ancaster residence

A man was found without vital signs after the car he was driving left the roadway and struck a residence in Ancaster.

Just before 2 pm Sunday, Hamilton Police were called to the area of Haig Road in the Ancaster Heights neighbourhood, after receiving reports of that a vehicle had struck a residence.

Hamilton Police responded to the area and found the 57-year-old male driver of the vehicle behind the wheel with vital signs absent. The driver was transported to hospital where he was pronounced as deceased.

Anyone with information that could assist police with this investigation, are asked to contact Detective Constable Bill Kreamer of the Traffic Safety Unit at 905-546-4930.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.