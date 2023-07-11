Wednesday , 12 July 2023
Man Charged In Sexual Assault shoveled snow and tended lawns for elderly women

Hamilton Police have charged Joseph Batrynchuk, after a report of indecent acts, occurring over an extended period of time.

A 74-year-old man, from Hamilton has been charged with one count of Sexual Assault and one count of Indecent Act.

At the time of the offence, the accused provided seasonal lawn maintenance and snow removal services to elderly, vulnerable women.

Hamilton Police believe that there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact Investigators.

Anyone with  any information that could assist police with this investigation  are asked to contact Detective Ben Adams of Crimes Against Seniors at 905-545-2953 or Detective Constable Sherri Marshall of the Sex Crimes Unit at 905-540-6252 or the Sex Crimes Unit non-emergency line at  905-540-5553.

Police assure survivors of sexual violence that they will be believed and that their choice of when and how they report an incident will be respected.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

For victims, confidential support ids available. Call the Sexual Assault Centre’s 24-hour support line at 905-525-4162; connect at www.sacha.ca, the Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Care Centre at www.hhsc.ca/sadv or the Centre de santé communautaire www.cschn.ca.

