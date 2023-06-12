Man arrested in Burlington Sexual Assault

The Halton Regional Police Service – Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit has arrested a man in relation to a sexual assault investigation in the City of Burlington.

On June 10, 2023, a youth (under 18 years of age), engaged in conversation with an adult male online. They agreed to meet up in the area of Headon Road and Palmer Drive in Burlington. The youth was thereafter sexually assaulted in a nearby parking lot.

Shortly after the incident, police arrested 55-year-old Peter Eerhard of Puslinch. He has been charged with: Sexual Assault, Sexual Interference and Breach of Probation

Eerhard has been held for in police custody pending a Bail Hearing.

Police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone who has information to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 8970. A photo of Eerhard is attached.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something