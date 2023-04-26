Wednesday , 26 April 2023
Man arrested after erratic driving complaints by citizens

April 26, 20231 Mins read36 Views

A 63 year-old man was scheduled to face a Hamilton judge on DWI charges Wednesday after concerned residents called 911.  Tuesday, shortly after 9:00 p.m. Hamilton Police received several 911 calls from citizens who reportedly observed erratic driving of a motor vehicle. Hamilton police arrived at the area of James Street North and Barton Street in Hamilton’s downtown core and conducted what was described as a “ tactical vehicle intervention” bringing the vehicle to a halt resulting in the safe arrest of a 63-year-old man.

The 63-old-year man who was on parole faces a string of impaired driving related offences as well as failure to remain.

Anyone who may have been witness or has information on this incident is urged to contact police at 905-546-4925.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit  anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

