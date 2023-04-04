Man apparently forgot handgun was taped to bottom of discarded bedside table

Hamilton Police continue to add to their gun collection as they report an increase in the number of guns used in crime seized by officers. Over the weekend, Hamilton Police seized 13 guns from various incidents throughout the city.

On Friday, a citizen was driving in the area of Barton Street and 50 Road in Stoney Creek when they observed a bedside table discarded on the roadside. They stopped to retrieve it, only to locate a loaded handgun attached to the table’s underside. The citizen called police. Further investigation led to the seizure of seven additional guns with ammunition. A 59-year-old man from Hamilton has been charged for firearm-related charges.

Since the beginning of the year, police have seized 48 total crime guns from a variety of incidents, five of which were recovered during traffic-related stops. This is up 77 per cent from this time last year.

“We should all be alarmed by these numbers. Thanks to the great work of our officers and the keen eyes of a few citizens, we got 13 guns within a 48-hour period,” said Chief Frank Bergen.

More guns seized over weekend

On Saturday, shortly before 10:00 a.m., police were called to the area of Candlewood Drive for a firearm-related incident. Two guns were seized during the investigation, involving youth from 16-22 years old. Two people have now been charged in that incident.

Then on Sunday, shortly after 2:30 a.m. police were called to the area of Main Street West and Queen Street South for a loaded hand gun found in a bar. Police arrived and confirmed that it was a loaded firearm, deemed it safe and seized the gun.

Later on Sunday, shortly after 1:00 p.m. police located a stopped vehicle in a live lane of traffic and a male slumped over the wheel with ammunition on the passenger seat of the vehicle. Two loaded long arm guns were recovered in the investigation.

“If not for the interaction of police and concerned citizens, these guns would still be circulating on Hamilton’s streets. These incidents are a reminder that if you see something, then say something. By working together, we can make our streets safer for everyone,” said Bergen.

Anyone with any information about firearms in our community, are asked to contact police at 905-546-4925.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit r anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.