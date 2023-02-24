Man accused of shooting up a Hamilton restaurant was under a firearms ban

Hamilton Police say they have caught up with a man suspected of shooting up a downtown restaurant on New Years Day.

On Sunday, January 1, 2023, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Hamilton Police responded to 92 Jackson Street E, Sankofa Lounge and Restaurant, after receiving reports of a shooting inside of the crowded establishment.

A female was located with non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital, treated and released.

Hamilton Police continued to investigate this shooting and on Wednesday, arrested and charged the alleged gunman.A search warrant was executed at a Binbrook residence as part of this investigation.

Germaine Gray, 40-years-of-age from Hamilton faces a string of weapons and assault charges. He was also under a firearms ban.