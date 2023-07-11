Major stash of guns and drugs seized on Hamilton mountain

Hamilton Police came across a virtual arsenal of guns which they seized along with $100K in illicit drugs after executing a residential search warrant on the Hamilton Mountain Friday.

On Friday, as a result of an on-going investigation, Hamilton Police executed a search warrant and located a large amount of cocaine and methamphetamine, three shotguns, three rifles, over 580 rounds of ammunition and a large quantity of Canadian currency.

Joshua Weller, 38-years-of-age and Danielle Waun, also 38-years-of-age, both of Hamilton, face a string of weapons and drug charges.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.