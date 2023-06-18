Monday , 19 June 2023
News

Major fire at Gage Avenue North waste transfer depot

June 18, 20231 Mins read376 Views

Hamilton Fire had to battle a stubborn multi-alarm blaze at a waste transfer depot on Gage Avenue North. The call came in Sunday morning at approximately 7:00 a.m. Responding crews reported large volumes of smoke could be seen from a distance. The first arriving crew reported a large industrial building with heavy smoke and flame visible. The building is a residential waste transfer facility, full of piles of residential waste, that were fully involved. Firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby building and used ladder truck-mounted hoses to douse the main fire. Given the significant smoke that was coming off the fire, the Ministry of Environment was notified and residents in the area were advised to keep their windows closed. It took firefighters approximately two hours to bring the fire under control. The fire is deep seated in the piles of waste. Heavy equipment is on site pulling the piles apart so the fire can be completely extinguished. This will be a slow process and firefighters will be on scene throughout the day. Gage Avenue North will remain closed from Gertrude to Burlington while firefighting operations are on going. No injuries have been reported at this time.

