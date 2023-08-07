Luxury home proposal not right for quiet Burlington street: residents

Editor’s note: At one end of the housing spectrum is homelessness and tent encampments. At the other end is the growing practice of tearing down serviceable homes in desirable neighbourhoods to build luxury residences.

Concerned that their street is losing its aesthetic value, residents of Glenwood Avenue in Burlington have mounted a protest against proposed construction of a monster home.

Nigel Morgan has submitted plans to build the home on a vacant lot, formerly occupied by a bungalow, which was demolished last year.

Morgan asked the Committee of Adjustment for 11 minor variances, seven of which were rejected. Now he has made an appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

Longtime residents Ed and Jeanette Younglai live next door to the vacant lot, which has an address of 871 Glenwood Avenue. The street is in a well-to-do area of the city, not far from the Burlington Golf and Country Club.

“Residents of Glenwood Ave agreed with the decision of the COA to reject seven of the 11 variances because they were very major, did not meet the four tests of the Planning Act and would set a bad precedent for the neighbourhood.” Ed Younglai said

Among the variances requested are a 27.2% increase in the depth of the dwelling, a 33% increase in the width of the driveway and building a swimming pool very close to the property line. The building also would have two garages.

The Bay Observer left phone messages for Morgan, but was unable to reach him for comment.

“The cumulative effect of the variances in garage, driveway and front-yard setbacks would create an increase in undesirable building massing and hard surfaces,” Younglai said. “The resultant planting strip is too narrow to support the replacement of mature shade trees that are proposed to be removed with trees that would eventually provide much needed shade.”

The previous home at 871 Glenwood

– Neighbors do not object to a relatively new home next door at 865 Glenwood Avenue because it is well set back from the road and has attractive landscaping. The house is now up for sale for $8.5 million. Denis Gibbons Photo

The former home of Ralph and Rose Sazio has plenty of landscaping.

Younglai said Glenwood residents between Townsend Avenue and Northshore Boulevard were consulted and there was overwhelming objection to the minor variances requested.

Peggy Giroux, whose family lives across the street, said potentially there are four more houses on the street that could be torn down and replaced with larger homes.

“We’re concerned that if he gets all 11 variances, what’s to stop these other people from applying to the tribunal for variances,” she said. “There could be two more houses on a lot two doors up from us if the old one is torn down and the land is severed.”

Giroux said some people buying properties on Glenwood are cutting down trees, some with permission others without.

“It takes away from the way our neighborhood looks,” she said.

Ward 1 Councillor Kelvin Galbraith said there have been a few massive homes built on Glenwood, where both sides of the street back on to ravines. They have no houses behind them.

“City council does not get involved in committee of adjustment decisions,” he said. “The committee is a neutral body.

“It’s too late for any council input. This has to be decided by the Ontario Land Tribunal.”

Younglai cited a few examples of large homes – some old, others new – on Glenwood that are not a problem because they are set well back from the street and have attractive landscaping.

One of them belonged to Giroux’s late parents Ralph and Rose Sazio. Sazio once played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and coached them to three Grey Cup championships.

Another built adjacent to what is now the vacant lot has a circular driveway and very good landscaping. It has recently been listed for sale at a price of more than $8 million.

Giroux said the tribunal hearing was supposed to be held on Aug. 2 but Morgan said he was not available. It is now expected to take place in September.