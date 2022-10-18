Lowly Bus still number one for European travel

North Americans like to point to Europe when it comes to the issue of public transport. Whether it’s the LRT systems that operate in most larger cities, high speed interurban rail or discount airlines like EasyJet or Ryanair—it seems like Europe is the sophisticated trend-setter in public travel compared to the ramshackle North American system.

What is often overlooked in a discussion about getting around in European cities and between cities is the lowly bus which still dominates the people-moving field. Eurostat which surveys all forms of transportation in Europe says bus traffic, measured in passenger kilometres carries six times the traffic of LRT and subway combined.

Travel publications tend to ignore inter-city buses when they talk about getting around from city to city. Yet companies like FlixBus are offering convenient, frequent and CHEAP service to every city on the continent. For trips of say, 300 kilometres or less it is just about as good as the more expensive train. Did we say cheap? We took a bus from the western Algarve in Portugal to Seville Spain for less than 10 euros. Most of these coaches are equipped with washrooms.

On a previous visit to Europe we took a bus from Amsterdam to Brussels. Halfway through the journey the bus made a 20-minute stop at a service centre, thzat instead of offering plastic-wrapped sandwiches, was offering omelettes, gourmet cheeses and wine.

In the south of France you can board the number 13 bus in Nice, and travel the same spectacular Mediterranean coastline drive that Grace Kelly took with Carey Grant. (Sit on the right side of the bus for best effect.) It used to cost a Euro, might be a bit more now. It follows the coast through Monte Carlo to Menton on the Italian border. QueenVictoria used to take the Royal Yacht to Menton when she wanted to escape the English weather.

Tourists are starting to appreciate the bus option as well. Tickers can be booked online weeks or months ahaead