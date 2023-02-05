Monday , 6 February 2023
Business

Lowe’s stores to be rebranded as Rona

February 5, 20231 Mins read3.1k Views

In November 2022, Lowe’s, the US home improvement giant, agreed to sell its Canadian operations to the private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $400 million. The deal transferred ownership of 450 corporate and independent stores that operate under several different names, including Dick’s Lumber, Reno-Depot, Lowe’s Canada and Rona. RONA inc. Friday announced that over time, Lowe’s stores in Canada will be converted to the RONA banner in a seamless manner for both DIY customers and contractors. All RONA inc. banners will still offer Lowe’s private brands, provide existing financing plans to customers, and honour warranties and gift cards issued by Lowe’s stores in Canada.

Said Tony Cioffi, President of RONA inc. “This milestone is positive for all our stakeholders, including our employees, affiliated dealers, vendors, customers, and the communities where we operate. We look forward to a bright future and believe this will be a unique opportunity for our 26,000 employees to promote the RONA name and increase the visibility of this strong brand among consumers.”

Lowe’s opened its first three stores in Canada on December 10, 2007, in Hamilton, Brampton and Brantford. On February 1, 2008, they opened three more stores in Toronto, East Gwillimbury, and a second store in Brampton as well as a new location in Maple (Vaughan).As of 2018 Lowe’s had 62 locations in Canada.

