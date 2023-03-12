Sunday , 12 March 2023
Low turnout for advance polling in Hamilton Centre By-election

Ahead of next Thursday’s byelection in Hamilton Centre, Elections Ontario is reporting  that 4,166 voters representing 5.2 per cent of all registered voters in Hamilton Centre cast advance ballots. In comparison, 8,535 voters or 11 per cent of registered voters in Hamilton Centre voted before polling day for the 2022 general election.

All registered voters should have received their voter information card with information about their assigned voting location for election day. Eligible voters who have not yet received a card can still vote but will need to bring an accepted piece of ID to update or add their information to the voters list when they go to the polls.

 Important Dates 

February 16 to March 15 – Vote at your returning office from 10 AM to 8 PM. Voting by special ballot is available at the returning office until 6 PM on March 15. Voters will need to complete an application form at elections.on.ca or at their returning office before being able to vote.

February 16 to March 16 – Use assistive voting technology at your returning office.

March 15 to 16 – Political advertising blackout in effect.

March 16 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM.

March 16 – Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM.

For information on when and where to vote and examples of accepted ID, visit elections.on.ca.

Previous post Meddling by Environment Ministry on Chedoke Creek not helpful

