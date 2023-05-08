Long Weekend Reservation system begins May 20 at Dundas Peak/Tew Falls & Webster Falls

Beginning May 20, Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, including Dundas Peak, Tew Falls and Webster Falls, will have an advanced long weekend and fall colour reservation system for a 2-hour hike experience.

Due to the overwhelming popularity of hiking Dundas Peak and visiting the waterfalls in the Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, Hamilton Conservation Authority has instituted an online reservation system. For 2023 operations, the reservation service begins with long weekends from May to September. This will include Victoria Day (Saturday through Monday), Canada Day (Friday through Monday), Civic Holiday (Saturday through Monday) and Labour Day (Saturday through Monday). This will transition to seven days a week advanced reservation required for the fall colour period.

Reservations can be made for 2-hour blocks. Separate advance reservations are required for each area so that visitors will choose either the Dundas Peak & Tew Falls hike experience or the Webster Falls hike experience. The reservation system will open on May 13, with the first available reservation date for the weekend of May 20.

Admission fees will be $11.00 per car and $5 per passenger, plus a $10 reservation fee. HCA membership pass holders will receive free admission but must pay the reservation fee to book. Bookings are rain or shine and must be made online in advance. Residents are encouraged to plan their hike at least a day ahead, as visitors without an advance reservation will not be permitted entry. No walk-up or drive-up entry will be admitted without advance reservation.

Municipal Parking Bylaw Enforcement staff will patrol the neighbourhoods surrounding the areas to enforce parking restrictions, including tow-away zones. Parking tickets in Special Enforcement Areas carry a $250 fine.

All visitors should follow guidelines and measures posted onsite, which include: