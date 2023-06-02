Friday , 2 June 2023
Lifestyle

Local McDonald's franchisee makes top 10 in donations for McHappy Day

June 2, 20231 Mins read789 Views
From left to right : Ryan Sgro, and his parents, Susan Sgro, Ralph Sgro

Ryan Sgro, a McDonald’s franchisee in Hamilton was one of the Top-10 fundraisers in all of Canada who raised money for Ronald McDonald House Charities and local children’s charities. In all Ryan, who operates nine stores in Waterdown and Burlington collected $193,000 for Ronald McDonald homes including the home adjacent to Mac Kids Hospital in Hamilton.

McDonalds donates a portion of all sales from McHappy day to the 16 Ronald McDonald Houses across Canada. This year’s drive raised $7.5 Million to support the homes.

Across the country, one in four Canadians have either stayed at a Ronald McDonald House® or know someone who has, with the organization supporting up to 554 families every night. The funds raised on McHappy Day help support families like the Mitropoulos’ from Georgetown, who have spent 216 nights at Ronald McDonald House Toronto while their child underwent critical care at a nearby children’s hospital.

McHappy Day is McDonald’s Canada’s largest charity-driven program. Since the first Ronald McDonald House opened its doors in Toronto, Canada in 1981, McDonald’s fundraising programs like McHappy Day have helped RMHC support nearly 450,000 families across Canada.

The 16 Ronald McDonald Houses and 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms in Canada give families a place to stay together when they must travel for their sick child’s treatment.

In an average year, RMHC supports over 26,000 families from more than 3,400 communities across Canada.

Making an online donation to an RMHC program or setting up a fundraiser any time at https://www.rmhccanada.ca/donate.

