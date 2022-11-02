Local house prices drop as interest rates and inventories increase

The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington is reporting a continued drop in house prices as interest rates continue to climb. The average house price for all types in Hamilton is $790,000 and $1.1 million in Burlington. The average price for a detached home across the region is over $900,000; a semi detached $781,000, townhome $697,000 and apartment $565,100. There were 756 house sales in October—a drop of nearly 41 percent from the previous year. The number of homes listed was nearly double last year’s total at 2,348 units. The average number of days on the market at 30.8 days are up 42 percent from 2021.

“There is no question that we have seen a shift from the unsustainable activity that occurred throughout the pandemic as some of the supply challenges have eased,” says Lou Piriano, President of RAHB. “While fewer new properties are being listed below $800,000, there are more opportunities for buyers looking to move up in the market. The danger for both buyers and sellers can be trying to time the market.”