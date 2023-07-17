Tuesday , 18 July 2023
Local contractors pitch in to provide Eva Rothwell Centre with an upgraded art room , re-stock food pantry

July 17, 20231 Mins read399 Views
Rachael Lolua, Association Manager, MCAHN and Ken Luxon, Business Agent, UA Local 67

Unionized mechanical contractors working in and around the Hamilton and Niagara region came together to support the Eva Rothwell Centre, using their skills and expertise to upgrade the art room plumbing and sinks, as well as the cupboards and storage space. The Mechanical Contractors Association of Hamilton Niagara and the United Association Local 67 Hamilton Niagara, which represent unionized mechanical contractors and pipe tradespeople in the region, also donated thousands of dollars to restock the organization’s emergency food pantry.

Left to Right: Chris Rajnak, President, CR Plumbing Inc; Rachael Lolua, Association Manager, MCAHN; Ken Luxon, Business Agent, UA Local 67; Sam Campanella, Executive Director, Eva Rothwell Centre

Catering to over 420 children and youth each week, the Eva Rothwell Centre offers essential and thoughtful educational programs for young people in the area, including an arts program that encourages children and youth to express their creativity. “We are so thankful for MCAHN and the UA Local 67, who have donated their time and resources to upgrade our arts room, says Sam Campanella, Executive Director, Eva Rothwell Centre. “This transformation will not only provide needed storage cabinets, it will give the younger kids accessibility to reach the sink, foster inclusivity, support healthy hygiene habits and the opportunity for them to develop motor skills, self-esteem, and hand-eye coordination.”

In June 2023, pipe tradespeople and carpenters spent the day demolishing, cleaning, and building a brand-new dual sink and cabinetry in the arts room, including all new plumbing, as well as new shelving for supplies. In addition, they donated thousands of dollars to completely restock the organization’s emergency food pantry with everything from soap and dental hygiene products to unperishable food items.

“Community is at the heart of the union,” says Nathan Bergstrand, Business Manager, UA Local 67. “MCAHN and the UA Local 67 are committed to thoughtfully and positively contributing to the communities in which we operate in. We are so thrilled to have partnered with Sam and the Eva Rothwell Centre to bring this project to life and look forward to seeing the contribution it makes to young people and their families in our community.”

