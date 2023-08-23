Local Author Jaclyn Desforges Next Writer in Residence at Mac and HPL

Multi-award-winning local poet and author Jaclyn Desforges is the 2023-24 Mabel Pugh Taylor Writer in Residence.

Starting the week of September 12 until April 2024, Jaclyn will mentor aspiring writers Tuesdays at McMaster University, Chester New Hall, Room 312 and Thursdays at Central Library, 4th Floor Program Room, 10am-6pm. The residency also gives the author time to develop her own works in progress.

“I can’t wait to work with new and emerging writers from the Hamilton area and beyond, and to dive deep into my own creative practice with the support and encouragement of McMaster and HPL,” said Jaclyn.

The program is supported by Hamilton Public Library, McMaster Faculty of Humanities and McMaster University Library. It started in 1999. Jaclyn is the 26th Writer in Residence. She is the author of poetry book Danger Flower and picture book Why Are You So Quiet? She is also the winner of the 2022 Hamilton Literary Award for Poetry, 2022 City of Hamilton Creator Award, 2020 Hamilton Emerging Artist Award for Writing and the 2018 RBC/PEN Canada New Voices Award.

“As a poet, fiction and non-fiction writer, Jaclyn brings a wealth of creativity, energy and vision to this role, and we are excited both to see what emerges in her own writing this year as well as how emerging writers in our region grow in their own creative accomplishments,” said Daniel Coleman, Professor of English and Cultural Studies at McMaster University.

“McMaster University Library is proud to be a partner in this program that invests in Canadian authors, supporting not only the development of their works, but also the mentorship of local writers,” said Vivian Lewis, McMaster University Librarian.

“Hamilton Public Library takes pride in shining a spotlight on local talent and the Writer in Residence program is sure to expand the contributions to this robust collection,” said Cindy Poggiaroni, Director, Collections and Program Development.

To reserve an in-person and virtual consultation with Jaclyn, visit the booking link:

https://writerinresidence.as.me. Residents can also meet Jaclyn at a Welcome Reception Sep 12, 6:30pm at Central Library’s 4th Floor. She will also facilitate a Writing Circle Oct 19, 4:30pm at Central Library’s 4th Floor. Details about more Writer-in-Residence events at hpl.ca/writer-in-residence .

The Mabel Pugh Taylor Writer in Residence program is led by McMaster University’s Department of English and Cultural Studies of the Faculty of Humanities in partnership with McMaster University Library and Hamilton Public Library. It is supported by the Taylor family.