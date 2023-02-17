Friday , 17 February 2023
Lloyd Ferguson named to Construction Hall of Fame

February 17, 20231 Mins read111 Views

Hamilton-Halton Construction Association will induct former Hamilton City Councillor and construction industry veteran Lloyd Ferguson into the HHCA Construction Hall of Fame at their 103rd Annual General Meeting & Dinner in Hamilton, on February 23rd.

Ferguson will be recognized for his significant contributions to the Hamilton region with a presentation that will include many stories and photos highlighting his career and projects. Notably, Ferguson spent twelve years with Dufferin Construction Company, starting as an Estimator/Coordinator, eventually working his way up to General Manager. Under his leadership, the business grew from 100M to 350M in annual production.

Notable projects Ferguson has been involved with include:

•              Redevelopment of Pearson Airport

•              Highway 407 development and construction

•              Welland Canal Rehabilitation

•              Peace Bridge resurfacing and repair and more.

As an ambassador for the construction industry, Ferguson dedicated much of his time and expertise to industry associations, serving as President/Chair of the following associations:

•              Hamilton-Halton Construction Association, 1993

•              Ontario Sewer and Watermain Contractors’ Association, 1995

•              Ontario Road Builders’ Association, 2000-2003

•              Hamilton & Niagara District of Sewer and Watermain & Road Building Contractors, 1993-2003

•              Road Builders and Heavy Construction Council for the Canadian Construction Association, 2000-2005

•              Director with the Canadian Construction Association 2000-2005

Ferguson served as a councillor for the town of Ancaster from 1984-1994 and was a Hamilton City Councillor from 2006 until his retirement earlier this year. He also served on the Board of the Hamilton Airport and on the Hamilton Conservation Authority.

