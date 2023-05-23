Wednesday , 24 May 2023
News

Linc closed most of Tuesday after traffic accident caused serious injuries

May 23, 2023

The Lincoln Alexander Parkway has reopened after a crash sent two people to hospital during morning rush hour Tuesday. Police closed the parkway in both directions for most of the day as they investigated the crash. Drones were deployed for part of the day. The driver of the car was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist was seriously injured and at last word his condition was described as “critical but stable.” Police managed to wrap up the investigation at 3:30 pm, just ahead of the afternoon rush hour.

Police say so far, no charges have been laid but the investigation is ongoing.

