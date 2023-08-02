Thursday , 3 August 2023
Limeridge West area scene of a shooting

Hamilton Police are investigating a shooting that sent two teens to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Shortly before 2:00a.m. Wednesday, Hamilton Police responded to the area of Limeridge Road West and West 5th Street, after receiving reports of multiple shots being fired. Upon arrival, the police located a 15-year-old male who had sustained gunshot wounds.  The male was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition. The area has been the scene criminal incidents and break-ins in recent months.

Investigation subsequently revealed that a 16-year-old male had also been shot in the same incident but had managed to flee the area before calling for medical assistance.  This male was transported to hospital and released after being treated for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing but at this time it is believed to have been a targeted incident.

Anyone with  any information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Division Three Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Sergeant at 905-546-3851.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

