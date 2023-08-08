“Life is a cabaret old chum; come to the cabaret:” at Theatre Ancaster

Theatre Ancaster will present Cabaret August 11-20, 2023. The musical is directed by Nupi Gokhale, Jenn Evans-Lafromboise is Musical Director and choreography is headed by Janessa Pudwell and Tanya Cronin.

The multi-award-winning musical follows the stories and events within a cabaret in Berlin Germany, post World War 1 during the rise of the Nazi regime and is based on the autobiographical novel “Goodbye to Berlin” by Christopher Isherwood. For decades, Cabaret has been entrancing audiences with its Fosse-style dance, jazzy music, and impactful plot. This ever-popular production includes an unforgettable score including “Willkommen,” “Maybe This Time,” and the show’s namesake “Cabaret.”

The cast and crew of Caberet are looking forward to opening night. “Cabaret beautifully touches on the close connection between war and creation. Our creative team has used incredible artistry to tell a deeply moving and poignant story. This cast has done an incredible job of bringing to life this vision with an impactful performance.” says Abby Hanna, vocal captain and Frenchie of Cabaret.

After a successful first season, the Conservatory Company, which features adult performers aged 18-30 are bringing the production to the stage at the Ancaster Memorial Arts Centre. “Theatre Ancaster’s Conservatory Company has such a unique way of giving aspiring performers and local artists the chance to experience the process and product of professional live theatre, while in a learning environment,” says Avery Rood, dance captain and Rosie of Cabaret.

Cabaret

Theatre Ancaster

August 11, 12, 17, 18, 19 at 7:30 pm & August 13, 19, 20 at 2:00 pm

Tickets can be purchased online or by telephone through the box office

Ancaster Memorial Arts Centre, 905-304-3232

Performances at the Ancaster Memorial Arts Centre, Peller Hall

357 Wilson Street East, Ancaster, ON, L9G 2C1