Thursday , 25 May 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Library plans for Discovery Centre deferred for more consultation
News

Library plans for Discovery Centre deferred for more consultation

May 24, 20231 Mins read186 Views

A plan to have the Hamilton Public Library take the lead on developing a community-use  plan for the Discovery centre has been put on hold pending a public consultation process that will involve greater consultation with the indigenous community. Representatives of the Hamilton Public Library were on hand at the Waterfront Development Subcommittee to present their vision for the building, which  would include a library branch, but also what was termed an indigenous gathering space. Of the latter space the Library presentation noted, “the nature and composition of this cornerstone for the space needs to be both Indigenous inspired, defined and led.  Other major Canadian public libraries have worked together with their Indigenous partners to come up with a program that is informed by the local Indigenous experience and stories.  What that space looks like, what programs it offers and how it is managed is for the Indigenous Communities to define. “

Committee member Cameron Kroetsch was concerned about the staff recommendation that designated the Library to lead the process, suggesting there needed to be much greater indigenous involvement, even to the point of turning the project over to the indigenous community to determine the future of the site. He also said he had concerns about plans to lease a major portion of the building to the Waterfront Shores consortium for 5 years to be used as a sales office for condos—a move that would delay implementing other uses for the facility. He referred to the West Harbour process which led to the sole-sourcing of development to Aeon Studios, saying he was not satisfied with the public consultation that led to that agreement.

The committee finally voted to defer the staff proposal until there can be at least one more consultation with the indigenous community, a process that will be led by the City Indigenous Affairs Office. The results of that work are not likely to be complete until late in the year. The report has to be approved by the General Issues Committee and Council.

Previous post Hamilton's Farmers' Market Hours are a Potluck

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Library plans for Discovery Centre deferred for more consultation

May 24, 2023
NewsOpinion

Hamilton’s Farmers’ Market Hours are a Potluck

May 24, 2023
News

Study of voluntary registry to house encampment residents is approved.

May 24, 2023
Arts

Public Art at Churchill Park will honour Holocaust hero Wallenberg

May 24, 2023

Related Articles

NewsOpinion

Hamilton’s Farmers’ Market Hours are a Potluck

When did the memo go out that visitation to the Hamilton Farmers’...

By May 24, 2023
News

Study of voluntary registry to house encampment residents is approved.

The ideological divide on Hamilton Council, was on display Wednesday as a...

By May 24, 2023
News

Linc closed most of Tuesday after traffic accident caused serious injuries

The Lincoln Alexander Parkway has reopened after a crash sent two people...

By May 23, 2023
News

Rowdy Victoria Day gathering broken up by Halton Police

An underage teen has been charged with assault with a weapon after...

By May 23, 2023