Monday , 28 August 2023
Liberal leadership candidate Bonnie Crombie visits Stoney Creek

August 27, 20231 Mins read224 Views
Photo: Vito Sgro

Liberal Leadership hopeful Bonnie Crombie was back in Hamilton Friday, marking her fourth visit to Hamilton since she started considering a run for the Ontario party’s leadership. She met with a gathering of about 100 supporters at the Powerhouse Restaurant in Stoney Creek. Her visit comes on the heels of a Toronto Star story that says she has raised more money than all of her opponents combined, with about $725,000 in the coffers so far.

Also in the running are Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Ted Hsu, Yasir Naqvi and  Adil Shamji. The candidate registration deadline is Tuesday, September 5, 2023 with an entry fee of $100,000. Plus a refundable $25,000 deposit. Voting will take place by ranked ballot the weekend of November 25 and 26 with the results announced December 2.

