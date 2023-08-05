Monday , 7 August 2023
Politics

Liberal leadership: Bonnie Crombie at Friday prayers at Mountain Mosque

August 5, 20231 Mins read476 Views
Crombie (foreground in black)

Ontario Liberal leadership hopeful and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie was greeted by over 3,000 worshippers at Hamilton’s Mountain Masjid Mosque Friday. Crombie has been crisscrossing Southern Ontario in recent days with stops in Richmond Hill, Windsor and Sudbury.  

Crombie’s declared opponents so far are :

  • Nathaniel Erskine Smith the Liberal Member of Parliament for Beaches-East York.
  • Ted Hsu, Ontario Liberal MPP for Kingston and the Islands.
  • Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre and
  • Adil Shamji MPP for Don Valley East

Voting on the Liberal leadership will take place with casting of ranked ballots on Saturday, November 25, 2023 and Sunday, November 26, 2023.  The winner will be announced a week later  on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

The candidate registration deadline is Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Candidates have to come up with with an entry fee of $100,000. Plus a refundable $25,000 deposit. New members can be signed up until Monday, September 11, 2023. Student Liberals have until September 26th.

The Party will also host at least five debates around the province. Dates and locations for these debates will be announced at a later date.

