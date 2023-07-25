Lecce to order probe into death of Toronto school principal and EDI training practices

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is ordering an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Richard Biltszko, a retired Principal working on contract with the Toronto District School Board who took his own life last week, in the aftermath of a hostile equity, diversity and inclusion seminar. In a lawsuit Biltszko filed earlier this year, he said he was bullied and shamed by EDI trainer Kike Ojo-Thompson the CEO of the KOJO Institute, which has conducted training sessions for a wide variety of clients including the RCMP, Ontario Government and the Halton District School Board. At the session Ojo-Thompson asserted that Canada is a more racist place than the U.S., that Canada is a “bastion of white supremacy and colonialism,” and that capitalism and the patriarchy are killing people. Bilkszto, who before becoming a principal, taught in an inner-city Buffalo school challenged Ojo-Thompson’s assertions.

Ojo-Thompson

Ojo-Thompson is described to have reacted angrily: “We are here to talk about anti-Black racism, but you in your whiteness think that you can tell me what’s really going on for Black people?” Bilkszto replied that racism is very real, and that there’s plenty of room for improvement — but that the facts still show Canada is a fairer place. Another KOJO training facilitator jumped in, telling Bilkszto that “if you want to be an apologist for the U.S. or Canada, this is really not the forum for that.” Ojo-Thompson concluded the exchange by telling the class that “your job in this work as white people is to believe” — not to question claims of racism. None of the TDSB administrators presented made any effort to defend Bilkszto.

After the class, Sheryl Robinson Petrazzini, currently the Director of Education at the Hamilton School Board, at that time a TDSB superintendent, even thanked the KOJO Institute in a tweet for “modelling the discomfort administrators may need to experience in order to disrupt (anti-Black racism).” The tweet was removed after Bilkszto’s lawyers threatened legal action against Robinson-Petrazzini.

During a follow-up session the next week, Ojo-Thompson allegedly brought up the argument again, describing it to Bilkszto and his co-workers as a “real-life” example of someone supporting white supremacy.

Bilkszto went on an extended sick leave and filed a complaint with the Workers Safety Board, who ruled that the Educator had been subjected to workplace harassment and bullying, but on his return to work, Bilkszto was only given a few shifts as a contract principal. He filed a lawsuit earlier this week, but took his own life before the case could get to court.

Commenting on the death, Education Minister Lecce said in a statement to the Bay Observer,“I offer my heartfelt condolences to Richard’s family and friends, as we remember an educator that truly went above and beyond for his students. These are serious and disturbing allegations. No staff member should ever be subject to harassment while in their place of work.

This tragic incident only underscores the need for greater accountability of school boards and the necessity to ensure professional training is free from harassment and intimidation. I have tasked my officials to review what happened in this instance in the TDSB and bring me options to reform professional training and strengthen accountability on school boards so this never happens again.”

Lecce’s statement appears to suggest expanding the probe to include a review of how school boards conduct EDI training. Writing in the Quilette, National Post columnist Jonathan Kay describes a “gold rush” for EDI organizations that took place in the wake of the George Floyd murder. (The Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion which offers EDI training saw its revenue jump from $311,000 in 2019, the year before the Floyd incident to Just under $1 million in the year ending March 2021.) With regard to the way the sessions are conducted, he noted “While these consciousness-raising sessions are typically conducted on the conceit of teaching participants to be “brave” and ”disruptive,” the well-paid corporate trainers who lead them often demand a climate of craven subservience.”

Meanwhile the story has been picked up by international media with both the New York Post and Britain’s Daily Mail publishing versions of the story.