Large turnout expected for town hall on encampments Tuesday

Preparations are underway to stage the lower city version of a Hamilton Town Hall to discuss homeless encampments. The event, which will run Tuesday from 7PM to 9PM has been moved to the Hamilton Convention Centre in anticipation of a large turnout. A similar event on Hamilton Mountain last week attracted between 500 and 600 residents, many of whom registered opposition to encampments in city parks. Ten members of Hamilton City Council attended the meeting, where they heard some criticism of council for going to public consultation rather than dealing with the issue. Council had rejected a policy document developed by staff that would have set distance limits on where tents could be set up in terms of proximity to schools and playgrounds. The meeting will begin with a staff presentation outlining what has been done on the issue this far, followed by a facilitated question and answer session with the audience.

At last week’s meeting the facilitator provided attendees with red and green cards, and invited participants to show the red card if they disagreed with what was being presented and the green card if they agreed. Ward Two Councillor Cameron Kroetsch tweeted on the weekend that he disagreed with the coloured card approach, which clearly showed overwhelming opposition to encampments in parks at last week’s meeting.

Coverage

Cable 14 is planning gavel-to-gavel coverage starting with a panel discussion at 6:30 PM and then complete coverage of the meeting until it ends at 9PM. In addition the city will be livestreaming the event. When last week’s mountain meeting ended there were many participants who still wanted to speak.

At that meeting staff painted a picture of an overwhelmed shelter system, with approximately 1,600 people described as homeless in Hamilton, some in shelters, others staying with friends and relatives; and about 165 individuals living in encampments. Observers on all sides of the encampment issue have noted that solving the problem will be expensive and that senior government support is urgently needed.