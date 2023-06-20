Large gathering of mountain residents delivers emphatic no to encampments in parks

At a time when public consultation is criticized for the same few people always taking part, the scene at Hill Park Secondary School Monday was a refreshing contrast. Between 500 and 600 residents showed up to hear about the encampment situation in Hamilton and to offer their opinions. The event was staged at the instigation of Mountain councillor John Paul Danko and was attended by at least ten members of council as well as observers from the Mayor’s office. One attendee said, “I wouldn’t describe the meeting as angry, but people were definitely concerned and it was clear that they don’t want encampments in their parks and near their kids.”

The meeting was facilitated by Bruce Davis who has conducted a number of public meetings on the topic of homelessness. Each attendee was issued a red card and a green card with instructions to display the red card when they disagreed with a speaker and a green card when they agreed. When staff told the audience that encampments are not likely to go away, they were greeted by a sea of red cards. The green cards came up in a discussion of the “housing first” policy that would try to eliminate encampments by providing housing—an expensive proposition that will not be easy to achieve.

Attendees where given red card to display when they disagreed with a speaker

Michelle Baird, Director of Housing Services told the gathering that there are approximately 1,600 people described as homeless in Hamilton, some in shelters, others staying with friends and relatives; and about 165 individuals living in encampments.

In terms of shelter space, Baird said there is virtually none available for single men and women nor for families. She also said shelters are not an answer for people with severe mental issues or addictions—that they need enhanced personal support. The city is trying to address that issue by working to develop more mobile support services that can deliver assistance to where the individuals are located. She also told the audience that it is not likely the encampments will ever be more equally distributed across the city—that the concentration in the lower city wards will likely continue.

When the meeting was thrown open to the audience some had questions, others made speeches, but an underlying theme was frustration with council for not having dealt with the issue without resorting to a public meeting and at this point, at least having no plan. Some wondered why people with severe mental issues are not hospitalized. One attendee said she was afraid the city had already made up its mind about expanded encampments but she was assured no decision had been made.

The ten councillors who attended the meeting at Hill Park got a pretty clear message of what the public on the mountain, at least, thinks about encampments and it was overwhelmingly negative. When the meeting was ended at 9PM, there were still dozens of people with their hand up wanting to speak.

Ward 8 Councillor John Paul Danko tactfully summed up the meeting, tweeting, “Lots of compassion, desire for addiction outreach, federal & provincial support – but also very clear expectations for what is and isn’t appropriate in parks & public space.” A second public meeting is slated for the lower city wards on June 27.