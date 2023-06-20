Tuesday , 20 June 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Large gathering of mountain residents delivers emphatic no to encampments in parks
News

Large gathering of mountain residents delivers emphatic no to encampments in parks

June 20, 20232 Mins read68 Views

At a time when public consultation is criticized for the same few people always taking part, the scene at Hill Park Secondary School Monday was a refreshing contrast. Between 500 and 600 residents showed up to hear about the encampment situation in Hamilton and to offer their opinions. The event was staged at the instigation of Mountain councillor John Paul Danko and was attended by at least ten members of council as well as observers from the Mayor’s office. One attendee said, “I wouldn’t describe the meeting as angry, but people were definitely concerned and it was clear that they don’t want encampments in their parks and near their kids.”

The meeting was facilitated by Bruce Davis who has conducted a number of public meetings on the topic of homelessness. Each attendee was issued a red card and a green card with instructions to display the red card when they disagreed with a speaker and a green card when they agreed. When staff told the audience that encampments are not likely to go away, they were greeted by a sea of red cards. The green cards came up in a discussion of the “housing first” policy that would try to eliminate encampments by providing housing—an expensive proposition that will not be easy to achieve.

Attendees where given red card to display when they disagreed with a speaker

Michelle Baird, Director of Housing Services told the gathering that there are approximately 1,600 people described as homeless in Hamilton, some in shelters, others staying with friends and relatives; and about 165 individuals living in encampments.

In terms of shelter space, Baird said there is virtually none available for single men and women nor for families. She also said shelters are not an answer for people with severe mental issues or addictions—that they need enhanced personal support. The city is trying to address that issue by working to develop more mobile support services that can deliver assistance to where the individuals are located. She also told the audience that it is not likely the encampments will ever be more equally distributed across the city—that the concentration in the lower city wards will likely continue.

When the meeting was thrown open to the audience some had questions, others made speeches, but an underlying theme was frustration with council for not having dealt with the issue without resorting to a public meeting and at this point, at least having no plan. Some wondered why people with severe mental issues are not hospitalized. One attendee said she was afraid the city had already made up its mind about expanded encampments but she was assured no decision had been made.

The ten councillors who attended the meeting at Hill Park got a pretty clear message of what the public on the mountain, at least, thinks about encampments and it was overwhelmingly negative. When the meeting was ended at 9PM, there were still dozens of people with their hand up wanting to speak.

Ward 8 Councillor John Paul Danko tactfully summed up the meeting, tweeting, “Lots of compassion, desire for addiction outreach, federal & provincial support – but also very clear expectations for what is and isn’t appropriate in parks & public space.” A second public meeting is slated for the lower city wards on June 27.

Previous post Halton not hospitable to Quebec-based car theft ring

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Large gathering of mountain residents delivers emphatic no to encampments in parks

June 20, 2023
News

Halton not hospitable to Quebec-based car theft ring

June 20, 2023
Arts

FREE OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES ECLECTIC LOCAL will return to the Gasworks

June 20, 2023
News

Quick-thinking victim got a picture of the suspect who sexually assaulted her

June 20, 2023

Related Articles

News

Halton not hospitable to Quebec-based car theft ring

Four residents of Quebec were nabbed by Halton Police in what appeared...

ByJune 20, 2023
News

Quick-thinking victim got a picture of the suspect who sexually assaulted her

Hamilton Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect...

ByJune 20, 2023
News

Update: Fiery Luxury car crash sends man to hospital, closes the Linc

A two-vehicle collision that sent a 24-year-old to hospital with life-threatening injuries...

ByJune 19, 2023
News

Suspect visited same home twice to deface Pride flags

 Hamilton Police are investigating the incidents involving two Pride flags at the...

ByJune 19, 2023