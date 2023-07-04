Tuesday , 4 July 2023
Lakeshore Closed for 6 months between Guelph Line and Walkers Line

July 4, 20231 Mins read233 Views

For the next six months traffic may get noticeably heavier on Walers Line New Steet and Guelph line, as Lakeshore Boulevard is closed to through traffic from now until December,

The City of Burlington will be continuing improvements on Lakeshore Road, from Walkers Line to Guelph Line. This will include the replacement of the Pine Cove Bridge, road resurfacing, multi-use pathway replacement, Tuck Creek culvert rehabilitation and streetlighting upgrades.  During this time, Lakeshore Road will be closed at the Pine Cove bridge. Local access will be maintained from Walkers Line and Guelph Line towards the bridge. Other work already underway that will be completed in time for the reopening of Lakeshore includes:

  • Road resurfacing
  • Multi-use pathway replacement
  • Tuck Creek culvert rehabilitation
  • Streetlighting upgrades
