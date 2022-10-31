Kojo Damptey will not call for recount of Ward 14 vote

Ward 14 Council Candidate Kojo Damptey told a news conference that he will not press for a recount of the October 24 election that saw him lose to Mike Spadafora by 79 votes. Damptey wished Spadafora well and urged residents, regardless of who they supported, to stay engaged between now and the next municipal election.

Joining Damptey was Ahona Mehdi, who lost to Becky Buck in the Ward 8 and 14 HWDSB trustee race. She said he had experienced violence and hate along the campaign trail. “There have been multiple attempts to silence and belittle and sabotage Black, brown racialized and Muslim candidates,” she said.

She said on one occasion while canvassing, a resident spit at her. Another made a kicking gesture. She said another resident said she was uncomfortable trying to pronounce the candidate’s name. She described a “culture of white supremacy and racialized violence” in Hamilton.