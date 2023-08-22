King Street property owner pushing back against Metrolinx expropriation for LRT

Up until now it appears Metrolinx has been able to either purchase or expropriate properties along the proposed LRT route in Hamilton without much public fuss, but this week comes word of a local landlord pushing back. Jetmir Imeri owns a property at the northwest corner of King Street and Sherman Avenue. For years it housed an Atlantic Sub shop but more recently the building has become a convenience store. Immediately to the east of the property the formers Martin’s Bowling Lanes and another building have been cleared.

The dispute, according to documents filed with the Ontario Land Tribunal is compensation. Imeri thinks the property is worth $1,650,000. He argues that he should be compensated on what is considered the “highest and Best use of the Property.” On that basis the property could contain an apartment building of up to 12 stories in height, given its proximity to a major transit station. He says the expropriation action by Metrolinx has cost him business and does not adequately compensate him for relocation costs.

Imeri is also seeking punitive damaged of $100,000 and payment of his legal costs, saying Metrolinx has acted in a high-handed manner, adding, “the proposed Expropriation has had a significant negative impact on the Property. The Claimant states that the actions of the Respondent with respect to the valuation of the Property and the injurious affection losses and the disturbance damages arising as a result of the proposed Expropriation have been intentional, callous and high-handed, and accordingly, an award of punitive damages is justified in the circumstances of this case.”

The Bay Observer has reached out to Mr. Imeri’s lawyers and to Metrolinx for comment.