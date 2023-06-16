Saturday , 17 June 2023
King Street in Hamilton will be transformed to an “open Street”

For the first time in memory King St. East, from John St. to Gage Ave., will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, , between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. as the road transforms into a public space for residents to walk, cycle, and roll as they explore the lower city. Physical activity stations and other activities will also be available.

Open Streets are programs that temporarily open streets to people as additional public space, closing them to cars, and providing a vital boost for businesses. These events typically have a family-friendly festival-type atmosphere but are not organized as festivals. The first one was conducted in Bogota, Columbia, in 1974. The Cyclovia (translated to “Cycleway”) closed major streets to vehicular traffic on Sundays, and it still runs today with 122 km of roadway included in the program.

