Friday , 28 April 2023
Feature

King Charles takes the reins as Mounties visit Windsor Castle

April 28, 2023

In recognition of the RCMP’s 150th anniversary and the upcoming Coronation, King Charles took part in a ceremony in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, where formally accepted the role of the RCMP Commissioner-in-Chief.

On arrival, Charles was welcomed with a Royal Salute from four mounted members of the RCMP who have travelled to the UK to take part in the Coronation Procession. The participating ‘Mounties’ were all on horses previously gifted by the RCMP to Queen Elizabeth II.

To mark The King’s appointment as Commissioner-in-Chief, he was presented with a special commemorative RCMP Officer’s sword by the Commissioner of the RCMP, Mike Duheme.

The sword has been designed to celebrate the RCMP’s 150th anniversary and features the four Force crests, maple leaves representing each one of the Provinces & Territories and the RCMP battle honours. The sword also carries the Cypher and Coat of Arms of King Charles III and RCMP 150th anniversary elements.

A contingent of five Royal Canadian Mounted Police will take part in the Coronation procession. They will be mounted on horses from the Royal Mews who were all gifts of the RCMP. Having taken part in The Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, the ‘Mounties’ went on to present her with eight horses throughout her reign. Noble, a 7-year-old 16.2 hands high black mare, arrived in the UK in March.

