Killer Paul Bernardo transferred to a Quebec medium-security prison

Serial murderer and rapist Paul Bernardo has been moved from Millhaven Penitentiary near Kingston to a Quebec medium-security prison 100 kilometers northwest of Montreal. Including pre-trial custody, Bernardo has been behind bars for 30 years now after his conviction in the 1991-1992 murders of teenage girls Leslie Mahaffy of Burlington and Kristen French of St Catharines. Prior to his arrest for the murders, Bernardo was also the so-called Scarborough rapist, responsible for 19 attacks on females. He is also a prime suspect in a number of other assaults, including one where an innocent man was convicted and later exonerated after Bernardo confessed.

The move has drawn criticism from lawyer Tim Danson who represented the French and Mahaffy families “I had the task of communicating this to the families, it’s devastating to them. It takes them back, you know,” Danson told the CBC. The move also drew criticism from the union representing prison guards. Correctional Services Canada issued a statement noting, “We assure the public that this offender continues to be incarcerated in a secure institution, with appropriate security perimeters and controls in place.” The prison, LaMacaza, near Mount Tremblant is described as a facility for sex offenders and a facility for inmates who are in danger of attack from other inmates.

The Public Safety Minister, Marco Mendicino called the transfer “shocking and incomprehensible”. In a statement he wrote, “having devoted my career as a federal prosecutor to protecting our communities. I have reiterated my expectation that CSC take a victim-centered and trauma-informed approach in these cases. I will be addressing the transfer decision process director with CSC Commissioner (Anne) Kelly.”

Bernardo was sentenced to a life term with no chance of Parole for 25 years. He has twice applied for parole after reaching the 25-year mark but was turned down both times. He is now 58 years old.