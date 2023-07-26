Karina Gould becomes Government House Leader as Trudeau overhauls cabinet

As expected, Prime Minister Trudeau has undertaken a major overhaul of his cabinet. The move comes on the same day as an Abacus Poll shows the Conservatives eight points ahead of the Liberals—if accurate, the widest margin since Pierre Poilievre took over as Conservative Leader. Locally, Karina Gould has been moved to Government House Leader as she announced the impending birth of a child in 2024. Filomena Tassi will continue in her role as Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

Dominic LeBlanc, Trudeau’s boyhood friend, will now replace Marco Mendicino as head of public safety, an often-challenging portfolio that includes the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and the RCMP. He also takes on the democratic institutions file and will continue to serve as intergovernmental affairs minister.

Seven new MPs received a promotion to cabinet:

Toronto MP Arif Virani, who represents Parkdale—High Park, becomes minister of justice and attorney general of Canada

Quebec MP Soraya Martinez Ferrada, who represents the riding of Hochelaga, becomes the minister of tourism and minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for Quebec Regions.

Gary Anandasangaree, who represents Scarborough—Rouge Park, becomes minister of Crown-Indigenous relations

B.C. MP Terry Beech of Burnaby North—Seymour becomes minister of citizens’ services

Toronto-area MP Ya’ara Saks, who represents York Centre, becomes minister of mental health and addictions and associate minister of health

Ottawa-area MP Jenna Sudds, who represents, Kanata—Carleton, becomes minister of families, children and social development

Mississauga—Streetsville MP Rechie Valdez becomes minister of small business

Wednesday’s shuffle also saw multiple current ministers change positions or add to their portfolios:

Pablo Rodriguez becomes transport minister

Pascale St-Onge becomes minister of Canadian heritage

Mark Holland becomes minister of health

Sean Fraser becomes minister of housing, infrastructure and communities

Lawrence MacAulay becomes minister of agriculture

Jean-Yves Duclos becomes minister of public services and procurement

Marie-Claude Bibeau becomes minister of national revenue

Gudie Hutchings becomes minister of rural economic development and minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Diane Lebouthillier becomes minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Harjit Sajjan becomes president of the Privy Council and minister of emergency preparedness

Carla Qualtrough becomes minister of sport and physical activity

Karina Gould becomes government House leader

Ahmed Hussen becomes minister of international development

Seamus O’Regan becomes minister of labour and seniors

Ginette Petitpas Taylor becomes minister of veterans affairs

Mary Ng becomes minister of export promotion, international trade and economic development

Jonathan Wilkinson becomes minister of energy and natural resources

Marc Miller becomes minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship

Randy Boissonnault becomes minister of employment workforce development and official languages

Kamal Khera becomes minister of diversity, inclusion and persons with disabilities.

Some ministers kept their portfolios:

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly

Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault

Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu

Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario Filomena Tassi

Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien

Apart from former Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, six other ministers were dropped from cabinet:

Former justice minister David Lametti

Former public services and procurement minister Helena Jaczek

Former transport minister Omar Alghabra

Former mental health and addictions minister Carolyn Bennett

Former fisheries minister Joyce Murray

Former president of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier.