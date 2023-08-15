Justice: Loud Muffler leads to drug bust



Note to possessors of illegal drugs–noisy mufflers attract cops. Hamilton Police arrested two individuals for drug related charges stemming from a traffic stop.

On Monday, shortly after 08:30 p.m. a loud exhaust on a blue BMW travelling in the area of Wentworth Street and Main Street caught the attention of a Hamilton officer.

A traffic stop was conducted and through investigation police located 0.64 grams of crack cocaine and 24 grams of crystal meth.

A 34-year-old man of Scarborough and a 34-year-old female of Hamilton have been arrested for the following charged with possession of crystal meth and crack cocaine

Anyone with any information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Division One Staff Sergeant at 905-546-4725.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com