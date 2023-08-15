Wednesday , 16 August 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Justice: Loud Muffler leads to drug bust
News

Justice: Loud Muffler leads to drug bust

August 15, 20231 Mins read161 Views


Note to possessors of illegal drugs–noisy mufflers attract cops. Hamilton Police arrested two individuals for drug related charges stemming from a traffic stop.

On Monday, shortly after 08:30 p.m. a loud exhaust on a blue BMW travelling in the area of Wentworth Street and Main Street caught the attention of a Hamilton officer.

A traffic stop was conducted and through investigation police located 0.64 grams of crack cocaine and 24 grams of crystal meth.

A 34-year-old man of Scarborough and a 34-year-old female of Hamilton have been arrested for the following charged with possession of crystal meth and crack cocaine
Anyone with any information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Division One Staff Sergeant at 905-546-4725.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post City of Hamilton gearing up for possible strike by its 3,000 CUPE workers

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Uncategorized

My ‘listening tour’ with late Maple Leaf great Bobby Baun

August 15, 2023
News

Justice: Loud Muffler leads to drug bust

August 15, 2023
News

City of Hamilton gearing up for possible strike by its 3,000 CUPE workers

August 15, 2023
Opinion

Tiny Homes come with Big Questions

August 15, 2023

Related Articles

News

City of Hamilton gearing up for possible strike by its 3,000 CUPE workers

With only six days to go before a strike by City workers...

ByAugust 15, 2023
News

Hamilton Cardinals stage thrilling walk-off win

Recruits from the Dominican Republic are lighting it up in the Intercounty...

ByAugust 14, 2023
News

Legal case reminiscent of Charles Dicken’s “Bleak House” is back before Hamilton Council

In Charles’ Dickens Novel “Bleak House” litigants fight over a contested will...

ByAugust 14, 2023
News

Thieves swiped perfume and threatened store staff with pepper spray

Hamilton Police seek the public’s assistance with identifying two suspects involved in...

ByAugust 14, 2023